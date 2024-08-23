Nation & World News

Last body from sunken superyacht has been recovered off Sicily

Italian rescuers have brought ashore the body of the final missing person who was on a superyacht that sunk off the coast of Sicily
Updated 25 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — Italian rescuers brought ashore the body of the final missing person who was on a superyacht that sunk off the coast of Sicily.

The woman's body was detected on Friday, the Coast Guard said. She has not been officially identified, but Hannah Lynch, the 18-year-old daughter of British tech magnate Mike Lynch, is reportedly unaccounted for. The Lynch family was aboard The Bayesian, a 56-meter (184-foot) British-flagged yacht, when went down in a storm early Monday.

Civil protection officials said they believe the ship was struck by a tornado over the water, known as a waterspout, and sank quickly.

Mike Lynch's body was recovered Thursday. He had been celebrating his recent acquittal on fraud charges with his family and the people who had defended him at trial in the United States.

His wife Angela Bacares was among the 15 survivors.

Divers struggled to find the six bodies trapped in the yacht's hull 50 meters (164 feet) underwater.

Italian firefighter divers bring ashore in a plastic bag the body of one of the victims of a shipwreck, in Porticello, Sicily, southern Italy, Friday Aug. 23, 2024. Italian rescuers brought ashore the body of the final missing person who was on a superyacht that sunk off the coast of Sicily. (Alberto Lo Bianco/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Italian firefighter divers bring ashore in a plastic bag the body of one of the victims of a shipwreck, in Porticello, Sicily, southern Italy, Friday Aug. 23, 2024. (Alberto Lo Bianco/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Italian firefighter divers bring ashore in a plastic bag the body of one of the victims of a shipwreck, in Porticello, Sicily, southern Italy, Friday Aug. 23, 2024. (Alberto Lo Bianco/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Italian firefighter divers bring ashore in a plastic bag the body of one of the victims of a shipwreck, in Porticello, Sicily, southern Italy, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Italian Navy scuba divers work at the scene of the search for a missing boat, in Porticello, southern Italy, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This picture released by the Italian Firefighters on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, shows a firefighter cave diver as he prepares to reach the wrecked luxury superyacht Bayesian that sunk early Monday off the Sicilian coast in Porticciolo, in southern Italy. (Vigili del Fuoco via AP, HO)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

