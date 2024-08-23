Nation & World News

Last body from sunken superyacht has been recovered off Sicily

Italian rescuers have brought ashore the body of the final missing person who was on a superyacht that sunk off the coast of Sicily
Italian firefighter divers bring ashore in a plastic bag the body of one of the victims of a shipwreck, in Porticello, Sicily, southern Italy, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Divers searching the wreck of the superyacht Bayesian that sank off Sicily on Monday recovered a fifth body on Thursday and continued to search for one more as investigators sought to learn why the vessel sank so quickly. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Italian firefighter divers bring ashore in a plastic bag the body of one of the victims of a shipwreck, in Porticello, Sicily, southern Italy, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Divers searching the wreck of the superyacht Bayesian that sank off Sicily on Monday recovered a fifth body on Thursday and continued to search for one more as investigators sought to learn why the vessel sank so quickly. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)
Updated 9 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — Italian rescuers brought ashore the body of the final missing person who was on a superyacht that sunk off the coast of Sicily.

The woman's body was detected on Friday, the Coast Guard said. She has not been officially identified, but Hannah Lynch, the 18-year-old daughter of British tech magnate Mike Lynch, is reportedly unaccounted for. The Lynch family was aboard The Bayesian, a 56-meter (184-foot) British-flagged yacht, when went down in a storm early Monday.

Civil protection officials said they believe the ship was struck by a tornado over the water, known as a waterspout, and sank quickly.

Mike Lynch's body was recovered Thursday. He had been celebrating his recent acquittal on fraud charges with his family and the people who had defended him at trial in the United States.

His wife Angela Bacares was among the 15 survivors.

Divers struggled to find the six bodies trapped in the yacht's hull 50 meters (164 feet) underwater.

Italian Navy scuba divers work at the scene of the search for a missing boat, in Porticello, southern Italy, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Rescue teams and divers returned to the site of a storm-sunken super yacht to search for one person, who are believed to be still trapped in the hull 50 meters (164-feet) underwater. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch is among those recovered from yacht wreckage...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Deep seas and tight spaces impede search for 6 missing after yacht sinks off Sicily
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tech tycoon, defense attorney, and Morgan Stanley banker among those missing in freak...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Who is Mike Lynch? A look at the British tech tycoon killed when his yacht sank off...
The Latest
Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel's evacuation orders have displaced 90% of Gaza residents...12m ago
Harris summons Americans to reject political divisions, warns of consequences posed by a...20m ago
How fast will interest rates fall? Fed Chair Powell may provide clues in high-profile...22m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Did Orlando Arcia stare down Bryce Harper? ‘I was just enjoying my home run’
Atlanta locations used in Amazon’s ‘Jackpot!’ starring John Cena, Awkwafina
This Atlanta suburb is drawing many immigrants from the border