Las Vegas police serve search warrant in Tupac Shakur killing investigation

Complaints about Cobb teacher predated book debate, records show

By Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur nearly 30 years ago.

Shakur, one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop, was fatally shot on the night of Sept. 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the search warrant was executed in the nearby city of Henderson. The department did not provide further details on the search, citing the open investigation.

Nevada does not have a statute of limitations for prosecuting homicide cases.

Shakur was gunned down inside a black vehicle stopped at a red light near the Las Vegas Strip. Shot multiple times, the rapper was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died a week later.

