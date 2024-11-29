Las Vegas guard Kelsey Plum says she won't play in new Unrivaled, 3-on-3 women's league

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Aces standout Kelsey Plum won't play in the new, 3-on-3 women's league, Unrivaled, saying wants to take more time for herself in the offseason.

Plum posted her decision on social media this week. The Unrivaled league, co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, will start its season Jan. 17 and play into March with all games being held in Miami.

Plum was named to the roster of the Laces, one of the league’s six teams. Those expected to play for the team are Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams of the Minnesota Lynx, Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun and Stephanie Dolson of the Washington Mystics.