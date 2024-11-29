Las Vegas guard Kelsey Plum says she won't play in new Unrivaled, 3-on-3 women's league

Nation & World News
Las Vegas Aces standout Kelsey Plum says she won't play in the new, Unrivaled 3-on-3 women's league starting in January
37 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Aces standout Kelsey Plum won't play in the new, 3-on-3 women's league, Unrivaled, saying wants to take more time for herself in the offseason.

Plum posted her decision on social media this week. The Unrivaled league, co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, will start its season Jan. 17 and play into March with all games being held in Miami.

Plum was named to the roster of the Laces, one of the league’s six teams. Those expected to play for the team are Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams of the Minnesota Lynx, Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun and Stephanie Dolson of the Washington Mystics.

Plum thanked the league for its understanding of her choice.

“I wish the league and all of the players nothing but the best and I'm excited to watch!” Plum said her post.

WNBA rookie of the year Caitlin Clark of Indiana decided not to take part in the league.

Plum, 30, played in 44 WNBA games this season, counting playoffs, and was a member of Team USA, which won a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris this past summer.

Plum earned her third straight selection to the WNBA all-star game.

