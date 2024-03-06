Las Vegas' Bellagio pauses fountain show when rare bird visits

“We are happy to welcome the most exclusive guests,” the Bellagio said in its post.

Initially, the Bellagio's fountain shows were paused while officials figured out how to proceed, an MGM Resorts International spokesperson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Wildlife officials determined that the bird wasn't bothered and the show was cleared Tuesday to resume, but a spokesperson later said the shows would remain on hold.

The Associated Press sent an email Wednesday seeking updated information from an MGM spokesperson, including when the shows might resume.

Concerned birders called the Nevada Department of Wildlife’s Southern Nevada office asking the agency to intervene, spokesperson Doug Nielsen said. The bird likely sought shelter from a storm, Nielsen said, noting that it isn’t uncommon for migratory birds to visit the valley.

A rescue mission might be necessary if the bird stays too long, but for now, the agency plans to monitor the situation in hopes that the bird will realize it needs a more regular food source and move on, he said.

"We’re just going give it space," Nielsen said. "Hopefully, it’ll say: 'Gee, I’m not finding anything swimming in here, so I probably need to go.'"