ajc logo
X

Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP

Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) goes up for a basket as Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner, left, and Brionna Jones (42) defend during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Combined ShapeCaption
Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) goes up for a basket as Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner, left, and Brionna Jones (42) defend during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

National & World News
By PAT EATON-ROBB, Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 on Sunday.

Gray went 9 of 13 from the floor, and was named MVP after averaging 18 points over the run. The Aces improved to 4-0 in this year’s playoffs with two days rest.

Riquana Williams added 17 points Kelsey Plum added 16 points for the Aces, Jackie Young had 13 and league MVP A'ja Wilson added 11 points to go with 14 rebounds.

As the buzzer sounded Wilson grabbed the ball and stomped the floor before being mobbed by her teammates.

We champs! We champs! We champs!” Wilson screamed at teammates as they pulled on their championship hats and T-shirts before the trophy ceremony.

It’s the first major pro sports title for a team from Las Vegas, and Wilson surely hopes this is just the beginning.

“You see it. You see it,” Wilson said in the on-court celebration. “This is what we’re building. This is what we’re doing. This is it. I’m so happy right now.”

Courtney Williams had 17 points to lead Connecticut and Alyssa Thomas had her second straight triple-double with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Jonquel Jones added 13 points and DeWanna Bonner had 12.

Las Vegas led by two points at the half and four points after three quarters.

It was a six-point lead in the fourth when Kelsey Plum was called for a flagrant foul after running into Bonner while the Sun guard was attempting a 3-pointer and sending her to the floor holding her right ankle. Bonner hit all three free throws before Jonquel Jones short jumper cut the lead to a point. The Sun then tied the game at 67 on free throw by Courtney Williams and took a 71-70 lead on two fouls shots from Brionna Jones.

But Las Vegas had the answers.

Riquana Williams 3-pointer put the Aces back on top and Chelsea Gray’s step-back jumper extended the lead back to 75-71 with under a minute left A’Ja Wilson then stole a pass and Plum hit a short jump shot to secure the win.

Bonner opened the scoring with a leaner from the left wing. But Kelsey Plum’s 3-pointer from the left baseline sparked an early 12-0 run for Vegas that shot them out to a 16-6 lead. The Aces, who gave up 34 points to the Sun in in first quarter of Game 3, led 16-12 after 10 minutes on Sunday.

“We were resilient and we held each other accountable,” said Wilson, who played every minute of the game.

___

More WNBA playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-playoffs and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum, top, and Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas fight for possession of the ball during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum, top, and Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas fight for possession of the ball during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Combined ShapeCaption
Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum, top, and Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas fight for possession of the ball during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Credit: Jessica Hill

Combined ShapeCaption
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, left, is pressured by Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, right, during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, left, is pressured by Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, right, during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Combined ShapeCaption
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, left, is pressured by Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, right, during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Credit: Jessica Hill

Combined ShapeCaption
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, left, is pressured by Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, right, during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, left, is pressured by Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, right, during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Combined ShapeCaption
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, left, is pressured by Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, right, during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Credit: Jessica Hill

Combined ShapeCaption
Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, left, speaks with Aces president Nikki Fargas before Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, left, speaks with Aces president Nikki Fargas before Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Combined ShapeCaption
Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, left, speaks with Aces president Nikki Fargas before Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Credit: Jessica Hill

Combined ShapeCaption
Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis watches theteam warm up before Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis watches theteam warm up before Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Combined ShapeCaption
Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis watches theteam warm up before Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the Connecticut Sun, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Credit: Jessica Hill

Editors' Picks
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins shake hands after the game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins experiment needs to end22h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
5h ago
Braves first baseman Matt Olson is trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel to get out of a hitting slump. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Credit: AP

Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things
6h ago
Damien Wilkins is heading a system that looks to give basketball’s top prospects another avenue to reach their professional goals. Overtime Elite gives prospects tools to help them develop their skills, work on their academic objectives and empower them economically.

Credit: Whitney Bell | Overtime Elite

Overtime Elite’s Damien Wilkins adding to family legacy
1h ago
Damien Wilkins is heading a system that looks to give basketball’s top prospects another avenue to reach their professional goals. Overtime Elite gives prospects tools to help them develop their skills, work on their academic objectives and empower them economically.

Credit: Whitney Bell | Overtime Elite

Overtime Elite’s Damien Wilkins adding to family legacy
1h ago
Georgia Tech players leave the football field after Ole Miss defeat Georgia Tech in an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Ole Miss won 42-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 20 Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0
20h ago
The Latest
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez watches his three-run double against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Valdez has MLB-record 25th quality start, Astros down A's
5m ago
Live updates: Will and Kate's older kids attending funeral
7m ago
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP
13m ago
Featured
People queue along the Thames river near Tower Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?
11h ago
Week 5 high school football scoreboard
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top