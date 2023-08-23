Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson scores 53 points, ties WNBA single-game record

A’ja Wilson matched the WNBA record for points in a game with 53 as the Las Vegas Aces beat the short-handed Atlanta Dream 112-100

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 3 hours ago
X

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A'ja Wilson matched the WNBA record for points in a game with 53 as the Las Vegas Aces beat the short-handed Atlanta Dream 112-100 on Tuesday night.

Wilson equaled the record set on July 17, 2018 by Dallas' Liz Cambage. Riquna Williams was the only other WNBA player to top 50, scoring 51 for Tulsa on Sept. 8, 2013.

"My teammates kept giving me the basketball in my spaces and I just wanted to return the favor," Wilson said in an on-court interview. "They tried so hard to get me the ball, and it's not easy. I think we just tightened up on the defensive end and it helped our offense flow."

Wilson had 51 points when was fouled with 51.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and made both free throws. She finished 16 of 23 from the field and 20 of 21 at the free-throw line.

Wilson, the 2020 league MVP, is averaging 22.3 points this season, third in the league behind Seattle Jewell Loyd and New York's Breanna Stewart.

Kelsey Plum added 20 points and Chelsea Gray had 16 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds for league-best Las Vegas (29-4), which is seeking a second straight title. The Aces reached 100-plus points for the ninth time this season.

Las Vegas led 56-55 at halftime. Wilson had 22 points and Atlanta guard Rhyne Howard scored 21 before the break. The Aces went 20 of 21 from the free-throw line and the Dream made all 17 attempts in the half. The teams finished with a combined 69 free-throw attempts.

Howard finished with 27 points and Haley Jones added 23 for Atlanta (16-17). Danielle Robinson had 17 points, with 11 coming at the free-throw line. Allisha Gray, averaging a team-high 17.5 points per game, did not play due to an ankle injury.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

BREAKING
First mug shots in Trump Georgia election case released3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

TUESDAY'S UPDATES: Defendants in Trump case surrender at Fulton jail
15h ago

Georgia Jan. 6 defendant arrested in Florida on DUI charge
13h ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Cobb removes ‘sexually explicit’ books from school libraries
10h ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Cobb removes ‘sexually explicit’ books from school libraries
10h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Atlanta training center opponents slam city’s petition verification plan
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed ahead of Fed Chair speech and Nvidia earnings
14m ago
Basketball World Cup 2023: How to watch, who's playing, who's favored and more
18m ago
Tropical Storm Franklin nears Haiti and the Dominican Republic bringing fears of floods...
19m ago
Featured

Credit: File photo

Popular schedule-sharing app for teens raises safety, privacy concerns
15h ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
17h ago
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top