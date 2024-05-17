Nation & World News

Las Vegas Aces sell out a WNBA-record 15 of 20 home games

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts as she wears the 2023 championship ring before a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts as she wears the 2023 championship ring before a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces, who are chasing a third consecutive championship, continue to be a hot ticket by selling out 15 of their 20 home games, the most in WNBA history.

Las Vegas in March became the first team to sell out its allotment of season tickets.

The only games where individual tickets remain at their usual home, Michelob Ultra Arena, are Tuesday against the Phoenix Mercury, Aug. 30 against the Atlanta Dream, Sept. 15 against the Connecticut Sun and Sept. 19 against the Dallas Wings. Tickets also remain for the Sept. 3 game against the Chicago Sky at T-Mobile Arena.

The Aces set a team attendance record at Michelob Ultra Arena when an announced sellout crowd of 10,419 came for Tuesday night's 89-80 season-opening victory over the Mercury. Las Vegas held its ring ceremony before the game and lifted the championship banner, placing it next to the 2022 one.

All but two games are at Michelob Ultra Arena. In addition to the game against the Sky, T-Mobile Arena will be the location when the Indiana Fever visit July 2. The game originally was scheduled for Michelob Ultra Arena, but was moved to better accommodate the demand for when No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark and the Fever visit.

A franchise-record 17,406 fans showed up at T-Mobile last season when the Aces defeated the Mercury 100-85 to clinch the top seed in the WNBA playoffs.

The Aces host the Los Angeles Sparks before a sellout crowd on Saturday. ABC will broadcast the game nationally, the second part of a double header that includes the Fever and New York Liberty.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Las Vegas Aces players pose as they raise the 2023 championship banner before a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon speaks with her players during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

