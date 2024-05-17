Las Vegas Aces sell out a WNBA-record 15 of 20 home games

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces, who are chasing a third consecutive championship, continue to be a hot ticket by selling out 15 of their 20 home games, the most in WNBA history.

Las Vegas in March became the first team to sell out its allotment of season tickets.

The only games where individual tickets remain at their usual home, Michelob Ultra Arena, are Tuesday against the Phoenix Mercury, Aug. 30 against the Atlanta Dream, Sept. 15 against the Connecticut Sun and Sept. 19 against the Dallas Wings. Tickets also remain for the Sept. 3 game against the Chicago Sky at T-Mobile Arena.