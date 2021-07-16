Largest wildfire in Oregon expands further; new evacuations

Crews are watching the fire, nearby campgrounds "and any place out in front of us to make sure the public’s out of the way,” Allen said. He said evacuation orders were still being assessed.

The Bootleg fire is affecting an area north of the Oregon-California border that has been gripped by extreme drought. It was 7% contained as of Thursday, when authorities decided to expand previous evacuation orders near Summer Lake and Paisley. Both towns are located in Lake County, a remote area of lakes and wildlife refuges just north of the California border with a total population of about 8,000.

It has periodically generated enormous smoke columns that could be seen for miles — a sign that the blaze is so intense it is creating its own weather, with erratic winds and the potential for fire-generated lightning.

Meanwhile, a fire near the northern California town of Paradise, which burned in a horrific 2018 wildfire, caused jitters among homeowners who were just starting to return to normal after surviving the deadliest blaze in U.S. history.

Chuck Dee and his wife, Janie, returned last year to Paradise on the foothills of California's Sierra Nevada to rebuild a home lost in that fire. So when they woke up Thursday and saw smoke from the new Dixie Fire, it was frightening, even though it was burning away from populated areas.

“It made my wife and I both nervous,” he told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.

The Dixie Fire was tiny when it began on Tuesday, but by Thursday morning it had burned 3.5 square miles (9 square kilometers) of brush and timber near the Feather River Canyon area of Butte County northeast of Paradise. It also moved into national forest land in neighboring Plumas County.

There was zero containment and officials kept in place a warning for residents of the tiny communities of Pulga and east Concow to be ready to leave.

The Dixie Fire is part of a siege of conflagrations across the West. There were 71 active large fires and complexes of multiple fires that have burned nearly 1,553 square miles (4,022 square kilometers) in the U.S., mostly in Western states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Extremely dry conditions and heat waves tied to climate change have swept the region, making wildfires harder to fight. Climate change has made the American West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

In the Pacific Northwest, firefighters say they are facing conditions more typical of late summer or fall than early July.

A wildfire threatening more than 1,500 homes near Wenatchee, Washington, grew to 14 square miles (36 square kilometers) by Thursday morning and was about 10% contained, the Washington state Department of Natural Resources said.

About 200 firefighters were battling the Red Apple Fire near the north-central Washington city renowned for its apples. The fire was also threatening apple orchards and an electrical substation, but no structures have been lost, officials said.

___

Associated Press writer Adam Beam in Sacramento, California, contributed to this report.

Caption Firefighter Garrett Suza, with the Chiloquin Forest Service, mops up a hot spot on the North East side of the Bootleg Fire, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, near Sprague River, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Caption Firefighter Jacob Walsh examines burned trees on the North East side of the Bootleg Fire, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, near Sprague River, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Caption Air tanker drops fire retardant to battle the Dixie Fire in the Feather River Canyon in Plumas County, Calif.,on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Residents were warned to be ready to evacuate as a growing wildfire bears down on two remote Northern California communities near a town largely destroyed by a deadly blaze three years ago. The fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon has chewed through more than 1.8 square miles (4.8 square kilometers) of brush and timber near the Feather River Canyon area of Butte County. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP) Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr. Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr.

Caption Helicopters drop water to battle the Dixie Fire on Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. A California blaze that erupted near the flashpoint of the deadliest wildfire in recent U.S. history is heading away from homes but survivors of the 2018 blaze in the town of Paradise are worried that history could repeat itself. The Dixie Fire is burning in California's Butte and Plumas counties, not far from where the 2018 conflagration killed 85 people. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP) Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr. Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr.

Caption Firefighter Garrett Suza, with the Chiloquin Forest Service, mops up a hot spot on the North East side of the Bootleg Fire, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, near Sprague River, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Caption A road sign is seen charred on the North East side of the Bootleg Fire, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, near Sprague River, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Caption A hotspot flares up on the North East side of the Bootleg Fire, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, near Sprague River, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Caption Oregon National Guardsmen regroup at the Bootleg Fire Command Center, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Chiloquin, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Caption Dee McCarley hugs her cat Bunny, whom she took with her while evacuating from the Bootleg Fire, while at a Red Cross center on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Klamath Falls, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Caption Tim McCarley talks about their evacuation from the Bootleg Fire while at a Red Cross center on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Klamath Falls, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard