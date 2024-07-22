Largest trial court in the US closes after ransomware attack, California officials say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The largest trial court in the country was closed Monday after a ransomware attack shut down its computer system late last week, officials with the Superior Court of Los Angeles County said.

The court disabled its computer network upon discovery of the cybersecurity attack early Friday, and the system remained down through the weekend. Courts remained open for business Friday, but officials said all 36 courthouse locations in the county would be closed Monday.

“The Court experienced an unprecedented cyber-attack on Friday which has resulted in the need to shut down nearly all network systems in order to contain the damage, protect the integrity and confidentiality of information and ensure future network stability and security,″ Presiding Judge Samantha P. Jessner said in a statement.