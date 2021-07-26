Large meteor lights up skies in Norway

The Norwegian Meteor Network said that it had analyzed and reviewed several videos of the event Sunday and said the meteor first appeared about 90 kilometers (55 miles) north of the capital, Oslo, and continued its trail in a southwest direction before fragmenting in several flashes of light.

"The meteor appeared at 1:08 a.m. on the night of July 25 and was visible for approximately for 5 seconds," said the network said, which had posted a video on the phenomenon on its Twitter site.