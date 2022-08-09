Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea

The headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol was hit by a small-scale explosion delivered by a makeshift drone last month in an attack blamed on Ukrainian saboteurs.

Crimea’s head Sergei Aksyonov said ambulances and medical helicopters were sent to the Saki air base and the area was sealed off within a radius of five kilometers (three miles).

One person was killed, according to the regional leader of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov. Earlier, Konstantin Skorupsky, the head of Crimea’s health care department, reported five people were wounded, with one of them hospitalized and the others treated for cuts from shards of glass and released.

Officials in Moscow have long warned Ukraine that any attack on Crimea would trigger massive retaliation, including strikes on “decision-making centers” in Kyiv.

The Saki base was used by Russian warplanes to strike areas in Ukraine's south on short notice.

Earlier Tuesday, Ukrainian officials that at least three Ukrainian civilians were killed and 23 wounded by Russian shelling in 24 hours, including an attack not far from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The Russians fired over 120 rockets at the town of Nikopol, which is across the Dnieper River from the plant, Dnipropetrovsk Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said. Several apartment buildings and industrial sites were damaged, he said.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other in recent days of shelling the power station, the biggest nuclear plant in Europe, stoking international fears of a catastrophe.

In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invoked the 1986 disaster at the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine, which at the time was a Soviet republic. He called for new sanctions against Russia, accusing it of risking another nuclear disaster.

“We are actively informing the world about Russian nuclear blackmail," he said.

The Kremlin claimed that Ukraine's military was attacking the plant and urged Western powers to force Kyiv to stop.

A Russian-installed official in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region said an air defense system at the plant would be reinforced in the aftermath of last week's shelling. Evgeny Balitsky, head of the Kremlin-backed administration, told Russian state TV that power lines and other damaged portions of the plant were restored.

“The plant is operating normally but, of course, with an increased degree of security,” Balitsky said.

The Ukrainians in recent weeks have been mounting counterattacks in Russian-occupied areas of southern Ukraine while also trying to hold off the Kremlin's forces in the country's industrial Donbas region in the east.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian serviceman walks on a street at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian serviceman walks on a street at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, awards Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the southern city of Melitopol, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 17, 2022. Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the southern city of Melitopol who spent a long time in Russian captivity, said the increasingly active guerrilla movement in the region will derail Moscow's plans to organize votes on joining Russia in southeastern Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, awards Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the southern city of Melitopol, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 17, 2022. Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the southern city of Melitopol who spent a long time in Russian captivity, said the increasingly active guerrilla movement in the region will derail Moscow's plans to organize votes on joining Russia in southeastern Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Icons lay on the debris of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Icons lay on the debris of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian serviceman of "Fireflies" reconnaissance team guards at his position at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian serviceman of "Fireflies" reconnaissance team guards at his position at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen of "Fireflies" reconnaissance team ride to the position in the trunk of pickup at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen of "Fireflies" reconnaissance team ride to the position in the trunk of pickup at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen of "Fireflies" reconnaissance team jump from the trunk of pickup to take their position at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen of "Fireflies" reconnaissance team jump from the trunk of pickup to take their position at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen of "Fireflies" reconnaissance team operate a drone at their position at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian servicemen of "Fireflies" reconnaissance team operate a drone at their position at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka