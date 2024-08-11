Large desert tortoise rescued from Arizona highway after escaping from ostrich ranch 3 miles away

PICACHO, Ariz. (AP) — How long does it take a large desert tortoise to get to the other side of a southern Arizona highway?

It’s still a mystery, after a state Department of Public Safety trooper recently helped rescue an escaped sulcata tortoise that was attempting to cross Interstate 10 near Picacho.

A motorist contacted authorities on July 30 to report a tortoise trying to cross the busy highway that's halfway between Casa Grande and Tucson in Pinal County.