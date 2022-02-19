Langer keeps 2-shot lead in pursuit of 4th Chubb Classic win

“Going to have to play another solid round tomorrow or even better to lift the trophy,” Langer said. “Keep the ball in play, keep it out of trouble, and hopefully make a few putts. That always helps.”

Langer birdied the par-5 15th and par-4 16th, bogeyed the par-4 17th and closed with an 8-foot birdie putt on 18.

“It’s nice to have a two-shot lead, not a one-shot lead,” Langer said. “It’s nice to make a putt and finish the day well and give the people something to cheer about, too.”

Goosen birdied 15 and 18.

“Well, tomorrow is going to be another different wind,” Goosen said. "We’ve had southwest. Today was northwest. Tomorrow, I think is back to south or southwest. So the course plays a little differently every day.

The two-time U.S. Open champion won the 2019 Senior Players Championship for his lone Champions victory.

“It’s one of those courses, if you strike it well you got birdie chances,” Goosen said. “A lot of the holes you can hit short irons in. And get a hot putter, you can shoot a low one.”

Parel birdied Nos. 15, 16 and 18.

“I love it,” Parel said about playing alongside Langer on Sunday. “He’s unbelievable. I saw him yesterday. I’m like, `I’m glad you’re shooting your age and not my age, because then we would have no chance.' No, I like playing with Bernhard. Obviously, he’s a special golfer and a better person than he is golfer.”

Steven Alker eagled the 18th for 65 to join Jerry Kelly (68) at 8 under.

Brian Gay and Y.E. Yang were 7 under, each shooting 70-67 in their senior debuts. Gay turned 50 on Dec. 14. He won the Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour in the fall of 2020.

Yang turned 50 on Jan. 15. The South Korean player won the 2009 PGA Championship.

Ernie Els (68) and Scott Dunlap (69) also were 7 under.

Steve Stricker, the winner last year, was unable to defend as he tries to regain strength from a virus that hospitalized him late last year.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, the 2019 champion at The Classics at Lely Resort who opened the season last month in Hawaii with a victory in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship, had a 70 to get to 3 under.

Jim Furyk shot his second straight 71. He had a triple-bogey 7 on No. 3 and rallied with birdies on three of the last four.

Padraig Harrington was 5 over after a 72 in his third Champions start. David Duval, making his second senior start, followed an opening 80 with a 75.