ajc logo
X

Landslides and floods kill at least 31 in northeast Brazil

A woman stands on a bus stop bench as a driver of a Volkswagen van navigates a flooded street in Recife, state of Pernambuco, Brazil, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Marlon Costa/Futura Press)

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman stands on a bus stop bench as a driver of a Volkswagen van navigates a flooded street in Recife, state of Pernambuco, Brazil, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Marlon Costa/Futura Press)

National & World News
By DÉBORA ÁLVARES, Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
Landslides caused by heavy rains killed at least 29 people in the state of Pernambuco in northeast Brazil on Saturday

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Landslides caused by heavy rains killed at least 29 people in the state of Pernambuco in northeast Brazil on Saturday, authorities said. In Alagoas, another state in the region, two people died when they were swept away in river flooding on Friday.

More than 1,000 people have been forced to leave their homes because of the flooding in Pernambuco, civil defense officials said.

The executive secretary of the civil defense agency in Pernambuco, Lt. Col. Leonardo Rodrigues, said in a video posted on Instagram that about 32,000 families live in areas at risk of landslides or flooding in the state.

Schools in the city of Recife have been opened to receive the homeless.

In Alagoas, the state government said 33 municipalities have declared an emergency due to the effects of the heavy rains in the past several days.

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Twitter that teams from the Ministry of Regional Development and the Armed Forces will be sent to the state and also to Alagoas for “relief and humanitarian assistance."

Editors' Picks
Biden taps former DeKalb sheriff, 2 others to be U.S. marshals in Georgia5h ago
Braves call up top prospect Michael Harris for his MLB debut
5h ago
Clayton bookbag, locker ban: School leaders feared ‘deadly incident’
12h ago
The Jolt: Donald Trump ’stunned’ by Brad Raffensperger’s primary win
The Jolt: Donald Trump ’stunned’ by Brad Raffensperger’s primary win
Braves paying the price for committing long-term to Marcell Ozuna
The Latest
Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle
12m ago
Uvalde a mix of pride and anger as it grieves school attack
22m ago
No. 1 Scheffler has lead alone going to Colonial final round
24m ago
Featured
Burt Jones, left, will be the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor while two Democrats -- former U.S. Rep. Kwanza Hall, left, and Charlie Bailey -- head to a runoff next month. Submitted photos.

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket
Omni Atlanta Hotel opens four new restaurants and more dining news from the week
Braves paying the price for committing long-term to Marcell Ozuna
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top