Landslide in Norway leaves 10 injured, more than 20 missing

One of the injured was seriously hurt, while nine had lighter injuries. Weather at the time was reported to be challenging, with snow and full winter conditions.

Ask is home to some 5,000 people.

"It hurts to see how the forces of nature have ravaged Gjerdrum. My thoughts go to all those affected by the landslide. Now it is important that the emergency services get their job done," Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg tweeted.

In a separate statement, she called the disaster “probably one of the biggest landslides we have had, and with the biggest consequences.”

The area where Ask is located is known for having a lot of so-called quick clay, a form of clay that can change from solid to liquid form. There have been previous landslides reported there.

