Landslide at Malaysia campground leaves 16 dead, 17 missing

Some families with young children who were rescued took refuge at a nearby police station. Survivors reportedly said they heard a loud thundering noise before the soil came crashing down.

Leong Jim Meng, 57, was quoted by the New Straits Times English-language daily saying he and his family were awakened by a loud bang “that sounded like an explosion" and felt the earth move.

“My family and I were trapped as soil covered our tent. We managed to escape to a carpark area and heard a second landslide happening," he told the newspaper. He said it was surprising because there was no heavy rain in recent days, only light drizzles.

The campsite is located on an organic farm not far from the Genting Highlands hill resort, a popular tourist destination with theme parks and Malaysia's only casino. Access to roads leading to the area have been blocked.

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited