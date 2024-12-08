Lando Norris wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to seal constructors' title for McLaren

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lando Norris ended McLaren's 26-year wait for the Formula 1 constructors' title as he won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

There was drama at the start as champion Max Verstappen collided with Oscar Piastri's second-place McLaren at the first corner, sending both cars into a spin. With Piastri dropped to the back of the field, McLaren's title hopes depended on race leader Norris.

“Incredible, well done everyone, so proud of you all. You all deserve this,” Norris, who was runner-up to Verstappen in the drivers’ standings, told his team over the radio. “It's been a special year. Next year’s going to be my year too.”