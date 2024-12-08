Nation & World News
Lando Norris wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to seal constructors' title for McLaren

Lando Norris ended McLaren’s 26-year wait for the Formula 1 constructors’ title as he won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Updated 34 minutes ago

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lando Norris ended McLaren's 26-year wait for the Formula 1 constructors' title as he won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

There was drama at the start as champion Max Verstappen collided with Oscar Piastri's second-place McLaren at the first corner, sending both cars into a spin. With Piastri dropped to the back of the field, McLaren's title hopes depended on race leader Norris.

“Incredible, well done everyone, so proud of you all. You all deserve this,” Norris, who was runner-up to Verstappen in the drivers’ standings, told his team over the radio. “It's been a special year. Next year’s going to be my year too.”

Norris held on for the win with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. in second and Charles Leclerc surging up to third from 19th on the grid.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was fourth in his last race for Mercedes before joining Ferrari next year after overtaking teammate George Russell on the last lap.

Russell was fifth, with Verstappen sixth and Pierre Gasly seventh for Alpine. Nico Hulkenberg finished eighth in his last race for Haas before joining Sauber for 2025, while Fernando Alonso was ninth for Aston Martin and Piastri recovered to place 10th.

