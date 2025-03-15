Lewis Hamilton 8th in qualifying in Ferrari debut as Norris takes pole for F1 race in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lewis Hamilton qualified eighth-fastest in his Ferrari debut as McLaren's Lando Norris claimed pole position for the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday at Albert Park.

"Not a bad way to start the year, thanks everyone,” Norris said on his team radio shortly after the qualifying session ended ahead of Sunday's opening race of the Formula 1 season.

Norris went into the third session of final qualifying on the back foot after his first lap was deleted for track limit infringements at turn four, where he had all four wheels off the track.