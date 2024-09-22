Lando Norris cruises to victory in the Singapore Grand Prix to cut Max Verstappen's F1 lead

SINGAPORE (AP) — Lando Norris survived a couple brushes with barriers as he won the Singapore Grand Prix with ease and cut into Max Verstappen's Formula 1 standings lead Sunday.

Norris started on pole position ahead of Verstappen and steadily built a large lead. There were two brief moments of jeopardy when the McLaren driver first locked his brakes and touched the barriers, prompting concern he'd damaged the front wing, and later when a rear tire brushed another but Norris seemed largely unaffected as he cruised to the win.

Verstappen came in second for Red Bull after a race that was largely uneventful after he held off Lewis Hamilton into the first corner at the start.