Lando Norris cruises to victory in the Singapore Grand Prix to cut Max Verstappen's F1 lead

Lando Norris has survived two brushes with barriers to win the Singapore Grand Prix with ease and cut into Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 standings lead
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
2 minutes ago

SINGAPORE (AP) — Lando Norris survived a couple brushes with barriers as he won the Singapore Grand Prix with ease and cut into Max Verstappen's Formula 1 standings lead Sunday.

Norris started on pole position ahead of Verstappen and steadily built a large lead. There were two brief moments of jeopardy when the McLaren driver first locked his brakes and touched the barriers, prompting concern he'd damaged the front wing, and later when a rear tire brushed another but Norris seemed largely unaffected as he cruised to the win.

Verstappen came in second for Red Bull after a race that was largely uneventful after he held off Lewis Hamilton into the first corner at the start.

Oscar Piastri, the winner for McLaren in Azerbaijan last week, moved up from fifth on the grid to finish third after passing Mercedes' Hamilton and later George Russell for the final podium place.

McLaren driver Lando Norris, left, of Britain leads Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands into turn one at the start of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain of leaves pit lane during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (Mohd Rasfan/Pool Photo via AP)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

