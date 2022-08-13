Lance's deep TD pass leads 49ers to 28-21 win vs. Packers

Green Bay's young quarterback wasn't as sharp on a night when both teams played only a handful of starters.

Jordan Love threw three interceptions to go along with two TD passes in one half of action with starter Aaron Rodgers sitting out the exhibition game.

Love found rookie Romeo Doubs on a 33-yard TD on Green Bay's second drive and then connected on another 33-yarder to Danny Davis at the end of the half.

But he had three interceptions in between those TDs, including one that went off tight end Tyler Davis' hands. Love, who has thrown just 61 passes since being drafted in the first round in 2020, went 13 for 24 for 176 yards.

The teams then traded TD passes in the fourth quarter, with Danny Etling throwing a 22-yarder to Amari Rodgers to give Green Bay a 21-20 lead and San Francisco answering with Brock Purdy's 5-yard TD to Tanner Hudson.

ROOKIE REPORT

It was an up-and-down debut for Doubs, who has impressed in training camp after being drafted in the fourth round. The highlight was the TD catch but he also dropped a pass and had a ball ripped out of his hands for an interception by Samuel Womack.

Womack was one of impressive rookies for the Niners, intercepting two passes from Love as the fifth-round pick out of Toledo makes a bid for the slot cornerback spot in San Francisco.

Gray, a third-round pick, had two catches for 99 yards.

SPECIAL TEAMS

One of the big focuses this training camp for Green Bay has been on the special teams after that unit struggled mightily last season and was a major reason why the Packers lost in the divisional round to San Francisco.

It didn't start well in the debut under new coordinator Rich Bisaccia with a holding penalty on the opening kick. But Amari Rodgers did provide a bright spot with a 50-yard kick return.

Backup kicker Gabe Brkic also missed a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter.

INJURIES

San Francisco rookie DE Drake Jackson (shoulder) and Green Bay LB Tipa Galeai (shoulder) both got hurt in the first half. ... Niners CB Dontae Johnson (rubs) got hurt in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Titans: Host New Orleans on Aug. 19.

49ers: At Minnesota on Aug. 20.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is pressured by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Jordan Willis (75) an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle watches from the bench during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur walks on the sideline during the first half of his team's NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs, middle, is congratulated by tight end Josiah Deguara (81) after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)