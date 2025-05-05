Nation & World News
Lance McCullers Jr. pitches 3 2/3 scoreless innings for Astros in his first appearance since 2022

Lance McCullers Jr. finally made it back to the mound in a major league game
Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

1 hour ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Thirty months after his last appearance, Lance McCullers Jr. finally made it back to the mound in a major league game.

The 31-year-old McCullers started Sunday for the Houston Astros and threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings in his first outing since Game 3 of the 2022 World Series in Philadelphia. McCullers had surgery in June 2023 to repair his right flexor tendon and to remove a bone spur. Then he was shut down after a setback last year.

He kept the Chicago White Sox off the scoreboard in his first game back, allowing three hits and three walks with four strikeouts. The Astros lost 5-4 in a game shortened to seven innings by rain.

“I was happy with the overall stuff. Physically, I felt strong through the game,” McCullers told reporters. “Very grateful to just be back out with the team and be an active member.”

McCullers stranded runners on second and third in the first inning and pitched out of a bases-loaded situation in the second. After a 1-2-3 third, he got two outs in the fourth but also allowed a double and a walk. He was taken out after 87 pitches.

“A lot of foul balls, a lot of high-stress moments there, but I think he pitched out of them," Espada said. "So he'll get ready for the next one.”

McCullers is 49-32 with a 3.46 ERA in his career, which has been entirely with Houston. He went 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA in 2021, the last time he pitched anything resembling a full season.

If he can regain that level, the right-hander can obviously help the Astros.

“It has been a very long road for me. It's been a grind to get back to this point,” McCullers said. “I know that I have to do a better job of controlling the pitch count and getting quick outs and things like that, but from where I've come from over the last couple years, especially where I was early this offseason, I would lie to you guys if I didn't say I was pretty proud of myself.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

