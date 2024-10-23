Lana Del Rey did marry alligator swamp tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in Louisiana, document shows

TMZ initially reported on Sept. 26 that the singer, born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, and Dufrene had obtained a marriage license. The Associated Press confirmed a license had been obtained from the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court on Sept. 23, but it was not immediately returned and processed.

In the state of Louisiana, marriage licenses are meant to be returned by the officiant to the issuing office within 10 days of the ceremony, but exceptions are made, the clerk's office said. The license was due to expire on Wednesday.

On Sept. 26, at 3:33 p.m., the license says, Del Rey, 39, and Dufrene, 49, tied the knot in Des Allemands, Louisiana, in the bayou where he works as a captain at Airboat Tours by Arthur. The license lists a home in Des Allemands, an unincorporated community in St. Charles Parish, as the residence for both Del Rey and Dufrene.

It is unclear when the couple started dating, but there are photos of the pair together dating back to 2019, when Del Rey took one of Dufrene's tours.

The 11-time Grammy nominated artist has long been celebrated for her nostalgic, romantic pop, which often references images of vintage Americana. She's released nine studio albums and is perhaps best known for her Top 10 hit, "Summertime Sadness" from her multiplatinum 2012 album, "Born to Die."

Representatives for Del Rey did not confirm the marriage when reached for comment last month and did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.