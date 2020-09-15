Lamet outduels Kershaw, Padres top LA 7-2 to tighten NL West

Pinch-hitter Greg Garcia hit a grounder to first baseman Max Muncy, who couldn’t decide whether to throw home or touch first, allowing Profar to score. Grisham hit a grounder to Muncy, who tried to get Garcia at second but threw the ball into left field for an error that allowed Oña to score. Manny Machado hit a bases-loaded RBI single, and Austin Nola’s fielder’s choice brought in the final run of the inning.

Kershaw allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out nine and walked none.

The left-hander was cruising with a two-hit shutout before Grisham homered to right field leading off the sixth to tie it at 1. Grisham posed for a second, looking toward the Padres’ dugout, before beginning his trot. He said something to the Dodgers’ dugout just before hopping onto the plate. It was his ninth.

The Padres had a prime chance against Kershaw an inning earlier when rookie Jake Cronenworth hit a leadoff double. But Kershaw got Profar to fly out and then struck out rookies Oña and Jorge Mateo.

The Dodgers broke through against Lamet in the third when Austin Barnes walked with one out, went to third as Mookie Betts flared a double down the right-field line and scored on Corey Seager’s groundout.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (2-3, 5.23 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday night. He threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Padres and struck out eight on Aug. 12 but didn’t factor into the decision in a 6-0 win.

Padres: Hadn't announced a starter but it could be Zach Davies (7-2, 2.48 ERA).

San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham, center, crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw in the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan

San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham tosses his bat after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw in the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson tosses his bat after hitting the ball to the wall in center field for an out in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan

San Diego Padres second baseman Jurickson Profar, top right, attempts to turn a double play as Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, bottom right, slides into second in the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in San Diego. Dodgers' Cody Bellinger was safe at first on the play. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. flips his bat after striking out against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw in the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan