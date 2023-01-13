BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: Kemp orders state of emergency after North Georgia storms
Lamar Jackson says in tweet he's suffered grade 2 PCL sprain

National & World News
By NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
The Baltimore Ravens are still practicing without Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are still practicing without Lamar Jackson.

Thursday, however, included one significant development — an update from the star quarterback's Twitter account.

"Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries. I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process," Jackson tweeted. "I've suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable.

“I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.”

Jackson hasn't practiced since injuring his knee in a Dec. 4 win over Denver. He missed the final five games of the regular season, and now the Ravens face the prospect of playing their postseason opener at Cincinnati without him Sunday night.

Tyler Huntley started four games in Jackson's absence, then was held out of the regular-season finale last weekend — which was also at Cincinnati. Anthony Brown played quarterback in that game, a 27-16 loss to the Bengals.

Huntley has been dealing with shoulder issues, and he was limited at practice Wednesday. On Thursday, he did do some throwing in the portion of practice open to reporters. That's what passes for good news with the Ravens these days, although the team did list Huntley as limited again.

Running back Gus Edwards (concussion) and receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring) were also limited. Long snapper Nick Moore (illness), center Trystan Colon (illness) and cornerback Brandon Stephens (illness) did not practice.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Terrance Williams

Falcons' Terry Fontenot on free agency: 'We can't bring players in that don't fit'
2h ago
