Lamar Jackson leaves game with knee injury after sack

National & World News
By NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press
33 minutes ago
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has left a game against Denver with a knee injury after being sacked on the final play of the first quarter

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left a game against Denver on Sunday with a knee injury after being sacked on the final play of the first quarter.

Moments later, the Baltimore star emerged from the sideline tent and went down the tunnel, leaving the offense in backup Tyler Huntley's hands. Jackson appeared to be walking OK, if not all that fast.

Baltimore's season fell apart last year when Jackson went down with an ankle injury in December. He hasn't missed a game this season for Baltimore, which is tied with the Cincinnati Bengals atop the AFC North at 7-4.

