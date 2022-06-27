ajc logo
X

Lamar closes Glastonbury with call for women's rights

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

Combined ShapeCaption
Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Rapper Kendrick Lamar has closed this year’s Glastonbury Festival with a powerful headline set that saw him chant “Godspeed for women’s rights” as fake blood poured down his face from a crown of thorns

LONDON (AP) — Rapper Kendrick Lamar has closed this year's Glastonbury Festival with a powerful headline set that saw him chant “Godspeed for women’s rights” as fake blood poured down his face from a crown of thorns.

Lamar, 35, ended his new song “Savior” by chanting “they judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights” before dropping his microphone and walking off the stage at the music festival Sunday.

The dramatic protest came two days after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strip away women’s constitutional protection for abortion.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper was among big names including Diana Ross, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen to feature at the festival in southwest England, which welcomed back 200,000 music fans for the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ross, 78, treated the crowds to hits including “Baby Love” and “You Can't Hurry Love” earlier Sunday, while McCartney, 80, performed Beatles classics and newer material during a two-hour set on Saturday.

McCartney duetted with Springsteen, and thanks to technology, he also sang a duet of “I've Got a Feeling” with remastered vocals from the late John Lennon as footage of Lennon was played on large screens.

In all, 3,000 performers played at the four-day festival, which celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Combined ShapeCaption
Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

Credit: Scott Garfitt

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

Credit: Scott Garfitt

Combined ShapeCaption
Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

Credit: Scott Garfitt

Credit: Scott Garfitt

Combined ShapeCaption
Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

Credit: Scott Garfitt

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

Credit: Scott Garfitt

Combined ShapeCaption
Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

Credit: Scott Garfitt

Credit: Scott Garfitt

Combined ShapeCaption
Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

Credit: Scott Garfitt

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

Credit: Scott Garfitt

Combined ShapeCaption
Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

Credit: Scott Garfitt

Credit: Scott Garfitt

Combined ShapeCaption
Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

Credit: Scott Garfitt

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

Credit: Scott Garfitt

Combined ShapeCaption
Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

Credit: Scott Garfitt

Credit: Scott Garfitt

Combined ShapeCaption
A general view of the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

A general view of the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Combined ShapeCaption
A general view of the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Combined ShapeCaption
A general view of the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

A general view of the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Combined ShapeCaption
A general view of the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Combined ShapeCaption
A festival goer watches Diana Ross perform at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

A festival goer watches Diana Ross perform at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Combined ShapeCaption
A festival goer watches Diana Ross perform at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Combined ShapeCaption
Jack White performs at Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Jack White performs at Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Combined ShapeCaption
Jack White performs at Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Editors' Picks
1 killed in triple shooting in Buckhead parking lot1h ago
The Jolt: Georgia moves to activate six-week abortion ban, Democrats vow to reverse it
57m ago
Here is the latest on Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña’s foot injury
16h ago
Man convicted of guards’ murders kills himself in prison, officials say
11h ago
Man convicted of guards’ murders kills himself in prison, officials say
11h ago
Kemp escalates attacks on Abrams’ public safety proposals
2h ago
The Latest
War-damaged Russian weapons on display in Poland
7m ago
Queen Elizabeth II travels to Scotland for week of events
11m ago
NATO to boost rapid reaction force, Ukraine military support
12m ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top