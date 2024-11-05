Nation & World News
Lakers star Anthony Davis hurts left ankle in loss to Pistons, another blow for oft-injured center

Lakers star Anthony Davis injured his left ankle late in Los Angeles’ 115-103 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (AP)
By LARRY LAGE – Associated Press
54 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — Lakers star Anthony Davis injured his left ankle late in Los Angeles' loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night

“Landed on the spot that's been killing me,” the NBA's leading scorer said softly after Detroit's 115-103 victory.

Davis went up for a layup and after being fouled by Pistons center Jalen Duren, he tumbled down to the court and grabbed his left ankle.

“I've been managing it since last summer,” he said.

Davis stayed in the game and continued to score, finishing with 37 points a game after he had a season-high 38 points in a win at Toronto.

The 31-year-old Davis is scoring a league-high 32.6 points, coming off an outstanding season in which the oft-injured center played in a career-high 76 games.

Two hours before tipoff in Detroit, he was one of two Lakers warming up with shooting drills.

“He's a pro's pro,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said. "There’s a reason why he’s had the career he’s had and why he’s going to be in the Hall of Fame. It’s not just because of raw talent, but because he’s a worker and loves the game.”

Los Angeles closes a five-game trip Wednesday night at Memphis.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

