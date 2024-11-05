Lakers star Anthony Davis hurts left ankle in loss to Pistons, another blow for oft-injured center

“I've been managing it since last summer,” he said.

Davis stayed in the game and continued to score, finishing with 37 points a game after he had a season-high 38 points in a win at Toronto.

The 31-year-old Davis is scoring a league-high 32.6 points, coming off an outstanding season in which the oft-injured center played in a career-high 76 games.

Two hours before tipoff in Detroit, he was one of two Lakers warming up with shooting drills.

“He's a pro's pro,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said. "There’s a reason why he’s had the career he’s had and why he’s going to be in the Hall of Fame. It’s not just because of raw talent, but because he’s a worker and loves the game.”

Los Angeles closes a five-game trip Wednesday night at Memphis.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports