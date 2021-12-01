Lakers overcome James' absence to beat Kings 117-92

“Every now and then, a coach has to light a fire under his team,” coach Frank Vogel said. “Today was one of those games. We weren’t giving the necessary effort to transition defense and with our pick-and-roll coverages. ... Sometimes you have to let them hear about it.”

Westbrook scored 11 points and Davis had eight during the stretch, including back-to-back baskets that gave Los Angeles the lead for good.

“My job and Russ' is not to feel like we have to do it all, but we have to also do enough to help our guys,” Davis said. “I think tonight we did enough and also guys stepped up. It's not just going to be on me and Russ. It's a team thing. But me and Russ as the head of the snake, we've got to be able to continue to lead these guys until LeBron comes back.”

Sacramento missed 17 of 18 shots from the field during a stretch that lasted into the fourth quarter. The Kings fell to 2-3 under interim coach Alvin Gentry.

Richaun Holmes scored 27 points on 12-for-13 shooting in his first game back after missing three with an illness. De'Aaron Fox added 17 but also had seven turnovers.

“I want to apologize to every Kings fan out there because you do not deserve this,” Gentry said. “The second half was a disaster and it was an embarrassment. We can’t do what we did in the second half. ... The fans don’t deserve that.”

MISSING LEBRON

James has missed 12 of the first 23 games this season for the Lakers because of injuries, a suspension and now this latest setback that should sideline him for multiple games. The team is 7-4 with James and 5-7 without him after the win over the Kings.

“We’re different now than we were three weeks ago or when that first time he went out was,” Vogel said before the game. “Hopefully we’ll have more success this time around.”

TIP-INS

Lakers: Avery Bradley (right thumb sprain) also missed the game. ... Malik Monk hit a 40-footer just before the halftime buzzer to cut Sacramento's lead to 59-50 at the break. Monk finished with 22 points. ... Los Angeles turned the ball over eight times in the first quarter.

Kings: F Marvin Bagley (non-COVID-19 illness), F Moe Harkless (knee) and F Harrison Barnes (foot) all missed the game. ... Sacramento shot 55.6% in the first half and 28.6% in the second half.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

Kings: Visit the Clippers on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) passes the ball over Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard drives to the basket as Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) shoots against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)