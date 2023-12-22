Lakers hold out LeBron James on 2nd night of back-to-back, citing ankle tendinitis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers ' game Thursday night against Minnesota to rest his left ankle on the second night of back-to-back games.

Bothered by tendinitis in the ankle, James had 25 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers on Wednesday night in a 124-108 loss at Chicago, falling an assist short of a second consecutive triple-double.

“It's probably a collection of 21 years of frequent-flyer miles,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said before the game against the Timberwolves.