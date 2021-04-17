Lakers hold off NBA-leading Jazz 127-115 in OT

Injured Lakers superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James watched in street clothes. But the Lakers had new addition Drummond and Markieff Morris back in the lineup, along with Kyle Kuzma and Schröder. All four had been dealing with various ailments.

Clarkson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds left in regulation. He had 10 points in the fourth, when the Jazz opened with a 15-4 run to get within one.

The Lakers took the game’s first double-digit lead on a jumper by Morris late in the third, capping a 7-0 run and stretching their lead to 84-74. The Jazz was held to 20 points, their lowest quarter of the game.

Los Angeles put on a dunking exhibition for the sparse number of fans in the stands. Drummond dribbled in from half-court and put down a one-handed jam to open the third, one of his three in the quarter. Alex Caruso and Montrezl Harrell had showy slams, too. Schröder tried to get in on the action, charging in but missing. He ended up sliding head-first out of bounds to end the period with the Lakers ahead 94-82.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Ilyasova made five of his career high-tying six 3-pointers in the first quarter, hitting three in a row to start the game. ... Gobert missed his first game of the season because of a right knee contusion. ... All-Star Conley also sat out for the first time with right knee soreness.

Lakers: Neither team led by more than five points in the first half when there were 10 ties. ... Their two-game home losing skid ended. ... Caldwell-Pope passed Eddie Jones for fifth on the franchise's career 3-point list with his 490th. ... Kuzma overtook Rick Fox for seventh on the 3-point list.

UP NEXT

The Jazz remain in Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Monday night.

