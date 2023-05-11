Lakers center Anthony Davis injured late in Game 5 loss to Warriors

The Lakers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Davis finished with 23 points on 10-for-18 shooting, nine rebounds and three assists but didn't block a shot.

Teammate Austin Reaves reported Davis doing “better” as a positive sign, but that Los Angeles would be ready with or without him.

“Obviously, AD is huge to what we do. I believe he’ll play, but if that’s not the case, we’re still a group of NBA basketball players that have played games without him this year,” Reaves said. “You never want to play a big game without a guy like that. But that’s the nature of the game.”

Stephen Curry and the Warriors fully expect to see AD come Friday night.

“I have no idea what happened to him or what his situation is,” Curry said, “but I would say yeah.”

