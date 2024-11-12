Lakers' Anthony Davis says his eye is fine after getting poked. He again declines to wear goggles

Breaking: Rivian and VW finalize joint venture worth up to $5.8 billion
By GREG BEACHAM – Associated Press
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Davis says he has recovered from being poked in the left eye by Toronto's Jakob Poeltl, and his latest eye injury still hasn't persuaded him to wear protective goggles.

The Los Angeles Lakers ' star big man said Tuesday that he will play Wednesday night against Memphis. Davis brushed off the potential impact of the injury, even though his left eye was noticeably discolored and red after practice at the Lakers' training complex.

“I’ll go about my day and do what I need to do,” Davis said. “Next up is getting more sleep.”

Davis said he has "no idea" if his latest injury is another corneal abrasion. He had that injury last March after getting poked in a game against Golden State but didn't miss any time.

“A couple of scratches in my eye,” Davis said. “As far as the medical term and all that, I’m not 100% sure, but I’m cleared to play.”

Each time Davis gets poked in the face by opponents, the nine-time All-Star is asked whether he will consider wearing goggles or protective glasses like similarly dominant big men Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Amare Stoudemire. Before the usual question was even completed Tuesday, Davis replied: “No.”

“I don’t want to, and the doctor said I didn’t have to,” Davis said. “Now if it gets to a point where doctor orders are to (wear goggles), then of course I will.”

Davis wore goggles for about three years as a blue-chip high school prospect. He tried wearing goggles again briefly during the Lakers' championship run in the Florida pandemic bubble in 2020 but quickly gave up.

Davis got hurt midway through the third quarter against Toronto on Sunday night while making a sensational one-handed block of a dunk attempt by Poeltl, who accidentally clocked Davis in the face with his off hand. Davis didn't return to the game, but the Lakers still surged to a 123-103 victory over the Raptors.

Davis is off to an outstanding start to the regular season, sparking early MVP talk for the 31-year-old. He is second in the NBA with 31.2 points per game, along with 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 blocks for the Lakers (6-4).

Davis' backup is Jaxson Hayes, who had a season-high 12 points against Toronto. But the Lakers are thin at center in the continuing absence of Christian Wood, who had a recent setback in his recovery from left knee surgery.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said Wood had soreness in his knee while returning to workouts in recent days. Wood has been sidelined for two months.

"We’re going to scale him back,” Redick said. “We’ll have an update in about four weeks.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

