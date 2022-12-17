ajc logo
X

Lakers' Anthony Davis misses 2nd half with right foot injury

National & World News
45 minutes ago
Anthony Davis is missing the second half of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Denver Nuggets with a right foot injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis is missing the second half of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Denver Nuggets with a right foot injury.

Davis apparently got hurt Friday night when he landed awkwardly after a layup attempt under the basket in the first quarter, although he kept playing until halftime.

Davis scored 10 points in the first quarter, but went scoreless in the second while playing eight minutes. He didn’t return from the locker room with his teammates for the second half, with Thomas Bryant taking over at center.

The injury creates a new wave of uncertainty about the perpetually problematic health of the Lakers’ star big man. Davis is averaging 28.8 points and 12.4 rebounds per game this season despite managing lower back stiffness for several weeks.

After leading the Lakers to a 2020 championship in his first season alongside LeBron James, Davis played in about 50% of the Lakers’ games over the past two years while bedeviled by numerous injuries. The eight-time All-Star has missed only four games this season while enjoying a return to his dominant form from his best seasons in New Orleans and Los Angeles.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Braves acquire infielder Hoy Park as they continue to add organizational depth 9h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Time for Falcons to see if Desmond Ridder is the next Matt Ryan
6h ago

Credit: John Raoux

Hawks’ Jalen Johnson trying to figure things out in second NBA season
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Falcons fueled with excitement for Desmond Ridder’s first start
10h ago

Credit: TNS

Falcons fueled with excitement for Desmond Ridder’s first start
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech has ‘humongous’ need to lift 3-point shooting
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Dake Kang

COVID-linked deaths seen in Beijing after virus rules eased
22m ago
What Trump promised, Biden seeks to deliver in his own way
30m ago
Want to email your doctor? You may be charged for that
45m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top