Lake Mary, Florida, rallies to beat Taiwan 2-1 in 8 innings to win Little League World Series title

In the eighth, Lathan was placed on second to start the inning. Hunter Alexander bunted and the throw to first went into the outfield.

Taiwan drew two straight walks to start the game. After a bunt moved the runners over and a pop out, Hu Yen-Chun hit a ball toward third, which ricocheted off James Feliciano. Chiu Wei-Che scored easily.

This is the first championship in nine tries for Florida, which also came from behind in its 10-7 semifinal win over Texas on Saturday, scoring five runs in its final at-bat.

Taiwan was a dominant team at the LLWS from 1969, when it won its first championship, to 1996, when it claimed its 17th. But it had only made the title game once since, in 2009, a loss to California, before Sunday. Lee Cheng-Ta managed both that team and this year's club, Kuei-Shan Little League from Taoyuan, Taiwan. Last season, he led the same team — with a completely different roster — to a third-place finish.

Amanda Vogt is a student in the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

