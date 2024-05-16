Nation & World News

Jason Aldean honors Toby Keith in moving tribute at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards

In one of the most anticipated performances of the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards, Jason Aldean lit up the stage in a moving tribute to the late Toby Keith
Chris Stapleton accepts the award for male artist of the year during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
He gave the crowd an emotional, acoustic performance of Keith's classic “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” as the audience sang along, and Keith's family watched from the crowd.

Across his career, Keith took home 14 ACM Awards, twice winning the top prize of entertainer of the year. He died in February at age 62, following a diagnosis of stomach cancer.

The 59th annual ACM Awards are broadcast live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, just north of Dallas with host Reba McEntire.

Earlier in the evening, Luke Combs – the most nominated artist of the night, with eight -- took home single of the year for his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car." Last year, Chapman's 1988 song won song of the year at the Country Music Awards for Combs' cover, making her the first Black songwriter to win in the category.

Male artist of the year went to Chris Stapleton. “There’s so many great guys in that category and I’m happy just to be included in this company,” he said in his acceptance speech.

Performances hit fast and furious at the ACMs: Jelly Roll launched into a rocking rendition of his new song “Liar,” followed closely by Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan — doing her song “Mountain with a View” into his viral hit, “Stick Season.”

Tigirlily Gold did “I Tried A Ring On,” Texas-born Cody Johnson brought his “Dirt Cheap,” and Miranda Lambert debuted her new single “Wranglers.”

Kane Brown did a moving cover of “Georgia On My Mind.” Thomas Rhett did “Beautiful As You,” and everyone’s favorite couple, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, brought the lovely “Purple Irises” to the ACM stage.

Lainey Wilson opened the show with a cover of Little Texas' "God Blessed Texas," flawlessly jumping into her new single, "Hang Tight Honey." Afterward, Clay Walker and Randy Travis presented Jordan Davis with song of the year for his ubiquitous country radio hit "Next Thing You Know."

“First off, I want to thank the fans for loving this song,” he said in his acceptance speech. “I love songwriting because of songs that won song of the year, so to be holding this right now is crazy.”

Dan and Shay and Old Dominion took home the prize for duo and group of the year, respectively.

More is yet to come: Post Malone, Parker McCollum, Nate Smith with Avril Lavigne, Stapleton and McEntire will also perform during the telecast.

The 2024 ACM Awards are being livestreamed on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live.

For more coverage of this year's ACM Awards, visit https://apnews.com/hub/academy-of-country-music-awards

Lainey Wilson performs a medley during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Host Reba McEntire speaks during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton perform "Purple Irises" during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jelly Roll arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Lainey Wilson arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

This combination of photos show, country musicians, from left, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen. Combs leads the 2024 ACM Awards nominations with eight, and Moroney and Wallen are nominated for six each. (AP Photo)

Michael Trotter Jr., left, and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty arrive at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Jelly Roll arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Kendra Slaubaugh, left, and Krista Slaubaugh of Tigirlily Gold arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Jelly Roll, left, and Bunnie XO arrive at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Bunnie XO arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Lainey Wilson arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Randy Travis, left, and Clay Walker present the award for song of the year during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jordan Davis, left, and Carin Leon present the award for male artist of the year during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Chris Stapleton accepts the award for male artist of the year during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Thomas Rhett performs "Beautiful As You" during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Thomas Rhett performs "Beautiful As You" during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Thomas Rhett performs "Beautiful As You" during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Kane Brown performs "Georgia on My Mind during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Kane Brown performs "Georgia on My Mind during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Kane Brown performs "Georgia on My Mind during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Kane Brown performs "Georgia on My Mind during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

P1Harmony arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

P1Harmony arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Tanya Trotter, left, and Michael Trotter Jr. of The War and Treaty introduce a performance by Kane Brown during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Tanya Trotter, left, and Michael Trotter Jr. of The War and Treaty introduce a performance by Kane Brown during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Bobby Bones, left, and Caitlin Parker arrive at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay, from left, Reba McEntire, and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay introduce a performance by Miranda Lambert during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay, from left, Reba McEntire, and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay introduce a performance by Miranda Lambert during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Carin Leon arrives at the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

