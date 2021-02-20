Lafrenière scores 2nd of season, Rangers beat Capitals 4-1

With a goal and an assist, Ryan Strome made history as the first player to record 100 points apiece with the Rangers and Islanders. The fifth overall pick of the Islanders in 2011, Strome never saw himself hitting this particular milestone.

“Not the way I thought it would have played out,” Strome said. “I think my time here has been pretty good, and I got to 100 a lot quicker than I did with the Islanders."

Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves, Mika Zibanejad sealed it with an empty-netter with 2:12 left and New York strung together back-to-back wins for just the second time this season.

Zibanejad's goal was just his second since last season after scoring 41 in 57 games in 2019-20. Like with Lafrenière, seeing the puck go in the net could have a domino effect for Zibanejad.

“If you look at his reaction, you sensed relief," Quinn said. “It’s not going to happen overnight. He’s not going to go from where he is to where he was last year. We just need to continue to see progress and thought that was another step in the right direction.”

The Capitals struggled to match the Rangers' energy early in a game moved up to an afternoon start, falling behind 3-0 before Dmitry Orlov scored his first goal of the season with 38.2 seconds left in the second period. Vitek Vanecek allowed three goals on 24 shots in his 13th consecutive start, and Washington's winning streak was snapped at two.

“We were building toward setting our standard of what we require out of each other, and I think we were on the right track,” winger T.J. Oshie said. “(This game) was another look at how we don’t want to play. It shows that we are still learning as a group.”

KAKKO OUT

The Rangers' Kaapo Kakko was a surprise scratch after being added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. The 2019 No. 2 pick previously was on the list Feb. 1-2, when he missed one game.

Kakko joins injured forward Filip Chytil as Rangers players on the list. Kakko has Type 1 diabetes and celiac disease.

“Obviously you’re concerned any time someone gets put on this list, so we’ll talk here shortly and see how he feels,” Quinn said. “From what I gather there hasn’t really been any symptoms yet, so we’ll see.”

MILLER BACK

Beyond Quinn's changes up front, the Rangers got rookie defenseman K'Andre Miller back after he missed two games with an upper-body injury. Miller replaced Jack Johnson on the blue line, which is without Jacob Trouba for at least a month because of a broken thumb and Tony DeAngelo for the foreseeable future as the team attempts to trade him.

CAPS GOALIE GAMES

Washington again flip-flopped goalies Saturday morning, activating Craig Anderson and sending Ilya Samsonov to the taxi squad. Samsonov hasn't played since Jan. 17 and got two minor league rehab starts in the past week since recovering from COVID-19.

“We’re still working to get Sammy back — he’s just had a long time off here — to get him back to where he’s going to be comfortable where he does play a game for us," coach Peter Laviolette said. “We’ll continue to work on his conditioning.”

UP NEXT

Rangers: Get a few days off before visiting the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

Capitals: Get right back at it Sunday night against the New Jersey Devils.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal with center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41), Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) stops the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and New York Rangers center Brett Howden (21) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) stops the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his empty net goal with defenseman Brendan Smith (42) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Washington. The Rangers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) and left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) celebrate after an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Washington. The Rangers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) and left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) celebrate after an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Washington. The Rangers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) celebrates his goal at the bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass