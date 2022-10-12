ajc logo
LaFleur: Rodgers won't practice Wednesday, but should play

By STEVE MEGARGEE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t practicing Wednesday after hurting his thumb on an unsuccessful desperation pass attempt that ended their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced that the reigning MVP wouldn’t practice Wednesday but added that “I don’t think we have much concern as far as game day.”

The Packers (3-2) host the New York Jets (3-2) on Sunday.

Rodgers was getting ready to throw a deep pass to end the game Sunday when he got hit by New York’s Oshane Ximines, knocking the ball loose and sealing the Giants’ come-from-behind victory.

"I was taking kind of a record of where I was at (with) my body," Rodgers said Tuesday while making his weekly appearance Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" on YouTube and SiriusXM. "Shoulder's OK. Neck? OK, neck's all right. Knees? OK, they're OK. My thumb is a little banged up. That's the only spot that's bothering me a little bit."

Rodgers added that “I think I’ll feel better later in the week.”

