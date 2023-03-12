X
Dark Mode Toggle

Lady Gaga will perform 'Top Gun: Maverick' song at Oscars

Credit: John Locher/Invision/AP

Credit: John Locher/Invision/AP

National & World News
By LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Lady Gaga will be performing at the Oscars after all

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lady Gaga will be performing at the Oscars after all.

A person close to the production with knowledge of the performance confirmed Sunday afternoon that the pop superstar will sing "Hold My Hand," the Oscar-nominated original song from "Top Gun: Maverick."

Producers said just days before that Gaga's schedule on the "Joker" sequel would keep her from performing, but apparently a change after their remarks allowed the performance's addition to the show.

With Gaga’s performance added, all the nominated original songs this year will have a showcase during the Oscars telecast. Variety first reported the change of plans.

Rihanna will perform “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will sing Chandrabose and M.M. Keeravaani’s “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR.” Songs from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” will also be performed.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Final boys basketball rankings: 4 teams finish No. 1 for first time5h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Spring football: Transfers add to Georgia’s stacked receiving corps
2h ago

Credit: Chatham County Police Department

Bond hearing set for South Ga. mother accused in toddler son’s beating death
2h ago

2 construction workers hit under Marietta overpass; driver runs away
7h ago

2 construction workers hit under Marietta overpass; driver runs away
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where are former Braves from 2021 World Series team this spring?
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Oscars try to snap after The Slap; Stars arrive, Gaga added
7m ago
Oscars 2023 live updates: Latest news from carpet, show
12m ago
Memphis topples No. 1 Houston; Hardaway back to NCAA tourney
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

KSU Owls: Things to know about Kennesaw State University
March Madness 2023: What to know about Selection Sunday
Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top