Lady Gaga to perform a free concert on Rio's Copacabana beach in May

SAO PAULO (AP) — Lady Gaga has confirmed that she will perform a free concert on Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach on May 3.

“I’ve been dying to come perform for you for years and was heartbroken when I had to cancel years ago because I was hospitalized,” Gaga said Friday on social media.

In 2017, she canceled a performance at Rock in Rio for medical reasons. At the time, she apologized and said she needed to focus on her health.