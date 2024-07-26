Lady Gaga dazzles at Olympics opening ceremony with prerecorded French performance

PARIS (AP) — Lady Gaga delivered a dazzling performance as the first musical act during the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony — except it was all prerecorded.

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning performer kicked off her performance on steps along the Seine River, singing "Mon Truc en Plumes" in a tribute to French ballet dancer, actor and singer Zizi Jeanmaire. She was accompanied by a troupe of eight dancers carrying pink feather fans, all in custom Dior costumes, before she moved on to the piano.

“Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music—I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth—Paris,” the singer wrote on X after her performance.