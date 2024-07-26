Nation & World News

Lady Gaga dazzles at Olympics opening ceremony with prerecorded French performance

Lady Gaga delivered a dazzling performance as the first musical act during the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony — except it was all prerecorded
Lady Gaga performs in Paris, France, ahead the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Lady Gaga performs in Paris, France, ahead the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Updated 58 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Lady Gaga delivered a dazzling performance as the first musical act during the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony — except it was all prerecorded.

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning performer kicked off her performance on steps along the Seine River, singing "Mon Truc en Plumes" in a tribute to French ballet dancer, actor and singer Zizi Jeanmaire. She was accompanied by a troupe of eight dancers carrying pink feather fans, all in custom Dior costumes, before she moved on to the piano.

“Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music—I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth—Paris,” the singer wrote on X after her performance.

The singer’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why her performance was prerecorded.

An Associated Press reporter saw Gaga begin to warm up around three hours before the opening ceremony started, performing for about an hour before waving to fans as she walked off.

Gaga's appearance was a surprise — she was not listed on a program provided to the media in advance — but was heavily rumored after the singer and actor was spotted in Paris.

Lady Gaga performs in Paris, France, ahead the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lady Gaga performs in Paris, France, ahead the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lady Gaga performs in Paris, France, ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lady Gaga performs in Paris, France, ahead the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

For Ukrainian athletes, joy mixes with sorrow at the Paris Olympics
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Biles, Richardson, Osaka comebacks 'bigger than them.' They highlight issues facing Black...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Paris Olympics begins with ambitious but rainy opening ceremony on the Seine River32m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

How Olympics opening ceremony artistic director Thomas Jolly is capturing the essence of...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Most of Wall Street leaps in a widespread rally, from big stocks to...16m ago
Israel-Hamas war latest: Netanyahu visits Trump, says Israel is eager to reach a...16m ago
A tanker plane is missing in Oregon as Western wildfires spread19m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Children with rare birth defect are breathing easier with device made at Georgia Tech
Quavo wants youth to soar in music business, life with Rocket Camp
Archer Aviation shows off air taxi model it plans to build in Covington