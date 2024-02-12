Labor board gives Dartmouth's trustees more time to appeal as athletes prepare for union vote

The National Labor Relations Board granted Dartmouth's trustees extra time on Monday to request a review of a regional official's ruling that the school's men's basketball players are employees.

The official's ruling last week cleared the way for an election that could create the first labor union for NCAA athletes.

The labor relations board's national office granted Dartmouth's request to move the appeal deadline from Feb. 20 to March 5, which is the same day the players are scheduled to participate in an in-person election at the school's Hanover, New Hampshire, campus.