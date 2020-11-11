LA Times to pay $3M to settle journalist discrimination case

The data showed that women and people of color were earning less than their white male colleagues, said Bettina Boxall, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who became the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

“This puts the company on notice that women and people of color have to be valued — and paid — just as much as white men,” she said.

The class-action settlement covers women, Black and Latino reporters and editors who worked at the Times from 2015 to this October. The settlement is expected to receive final court approval next March.

“The claims date back a number of years to previous ownership,” Times spokeswoman Hillary Manning said in a statement. “We’re pleased that the judge gave preliminary approval to the settlement and that the matter is headed toward a resolution.”

The Times said Tribune Publishing declined comment.

Earlier this year, staff members took leadership to task over what the paper called its historic neglect in covering communities of color and a failure to better diversify staff during the hiring surge.

In a Sept. 27 letter to readers, Patrick Soon-Shiong said the Times was committed to hiring more reporters and editors of color “and to building an organizational culture that truly values representation and equity."