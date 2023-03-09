X
La Nina is gone. These were the deadly storms during its run

National & World News
By SETH BORENSTEIN, Associated Press
Updated 3 hours ago
The natural temporary weather phenomenon La Nina is gone and that's good news for a disaster-weary Southeast

La Nina seemed to treat Louisiana and the rest of the Southeast United States like a punching bag. Its three-year barrage of body blows has come to an end, but left behind a lot of scars from hurricanes and tornadoes among other weather disasters.

Experts caution that attributing any single event to La Nina or its better-known cousin, El Nino, is difficult as they pronounced Thursday that the La Nina weather phenomenon has come to an end. But they can say generally that tornadoes in the Southeast and hurricanes are more frequent during La Nina.

Here are some examples of the 44 different billion-dollar extremes of nasty weather during La Nina's reign:

The natural cooling and warming trends in Pacific Ocean waters from La Ninas and El Ninos ripple through global weather patterns, but studies show human-caused climate change has also increased and intensified weather extremes worldwide.

Both La Nina and climate change "load the dice for more extremes," said University of Northern Illinois atmospheric scientist Victor Gensini, but he said it's difficult to attribute any single event to La Nina. ___ Follow AP's climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment ___ Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears ___ Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

