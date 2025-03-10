LA district attorney says he won’t support resentencing the Menendez brothers because they lied

Hochman compared the Menendez case to that of Sirhan Sirhan, who shot and killed U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. He noted that, like the Menendez brothers, Sirhan had many letters of support and was determined to be a low-risk inmate. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom blocked his parole in 2022, saying he still poses an unreasonable threat to the public.

Hochman called it an “instructive case” because, like Sirhan, the Menendez brothers “fell short” of taking full responsibility for their crimes.

The county's top prosecutor said he would support resentencing in the future if the brothers “finally come clean with the court, with the public, with the DA’s office, with their own family members and acknowledge all these lies.”

A resentencing hearing initiated by a court has been scheduled for later in March and Hochman said the court may move forward with that.

Family members of Erik and Lyle Menendez slammed Hochman's assertion that the brothers do not meet the standards for resentencing.

“Let’s be clear: Erik and Lyle are not the same young boys they were more than 30 years ago,” the Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition said in a statement Monday. “They have apologized for the horrific actions they took. They have apologized to us. And, they have demonstrated their atonement through actions that have helped improve countless lives. Yet, DA Hochman is effectively asking for them to publicly apologize to a checklist of actions they took in a state of shock and fear.”

Hochman, who took office in December, said last month that he opposed a new trial for the Menendez brothers. The siblings were convicted in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

In October, then-District Attorney George Gascón recommended the brothers be resentenced to 50 years to life, which would make them immediately eligible for parole. Hochman called his predecessor's recommendation a “desperate political move.”

The brothers, who are now in their 50s, were found guilty in the murders of their entertainment executive father Jose Menendez and mother Kitty Menendez.

They began their bid for freedom in recent years after new evidence of their father's sexual abuse emerged, and they have the support of most of their extended family.

The brothers have another pathway to freedom. They have also submitted a clemency plea to Newsom, who had said he would not make a decision until Hochman reviewed the case. The governor last month ordered the state parole board to investigate whether the brothers would pose a risk to the public if they are released.

Newsom didn't immediately comment on Hochman's news conference. But the governor did announce Monday that he would propose a new parole board process similar to the review the Menendez brothers are undergoing that could clear a path for more prisoners to have their sentences shortened.

Tamara Goodall, among the brothers' cousins, has asked that Hochman be removed from the case, citing bias. The DA rejected that claim.

“I will follow the facts and the law wherever they take us,” he said.

