Nation & World News

LA County prosecutors say leaked racist recording involved a crime. But they won't file charges

Los Angeles County prosecutors say they suspect a crime was committed in the recording of a racist conversation that prompted the city council president to resign
6 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors say they suspect a crime was committed in the recording of a racist conversation that prompted the city council president to resign, but they declined to file charges.

The Los Angeles Times reported late Friday that the district attorney's office determined that two people who previously worked at the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor lived at a home that could be traced to social media posts highlighting the controversial recording.

Prosecutors said in a memo that they would not file charges because the individuals had no prior criminal record, and their office has not pursued felony charges in similar such cases. They referred the case to the city attorney's office to consider whether to file misdemeanor charges.

“The evidence indicates that a crime was committed,” the memo said.

The recording was leaked in 2022 in a scandal that rocked City Hall and led to the resignation of then-City Council President Nury Martinez. It included Martinez making racist remarks in a conversation with other councilmembers and the head of Los Angeles County Federation of Labor -– all Latino Democrats –- that was focused on fortifying their clout in the realignment of Council districts.

The recording was made in a meeting room at the federation's offices in 2021. Los Angeles police brought the case to county prosecutors in January, but authorities could not determine how the audio had been made.

The memo was reported Friday by the Los Angeles Times. The city attorney's office did not immediately respond to the newspaper's request for comment.

Editors' Picks

Credit: James D. Love

R&B Soul Picnic mixes mental health awareness with good vibes

Credit: Ben Hendren

Emory to celebrate grads off-site amid upheaval on campus

Credit: Courtesy City of College Park Government Facebook

College Park climbing wall could stay closed

Credit: Alex Sanz

Northern lights spotted across Georgia Friday night, as far south as the coast

Credit: Alex Sanz

Northern lights spotted across Georgia Friday night, as far south as the coast

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cheers replace protests at University of Georgia commencement ceremony
The Latest

Credit: AP

Connecticut Democrats unanimously nominate U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy for a third term
29m ago
Eurovision Song Contest final kicks off after protests, backstage chaos and a...
37m ago
Trump heading to Jersey Shore to rally 'mega crowd' in weekend break from hush money...
40m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day
Jimmy Carter is doing ‘OK’, grandson says. Update on the former president
Atlanta Braves fans will be able to watch Mets series on Comcast this weekend