LA County prosecutors say leaked racist recording involved a crime. But they won't file charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors say they suspect a crime was committed in the recording of a racist conversation that prompted the city council president to resign, but they declined to file charges.

The Los Angeles Times reported late Friday that the district attorney's office determined that two people who previously worked at the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor lived at a home that could be traced to social media posts highlighting the controversial recording.

Prosecutors said in a memo that they would not file charges because the individuals had no prior criminal record, and their office has not pursued felony charges in similar such cases. They referred the case to the city attorney's office to consider whether to file misdemeanor charges.