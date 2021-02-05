LA Angels acquire veteran OF Dexter Fowler from Cardinals

He is headed into his 13th full big league season in the final year of a five-year, $82 million contract. He has a $14.5 million salary in 2021, and St. Louis remains responsible for the two final $1 million installments of his $10 million signing bonus, due July 1 and Oct. 1.

As part of the trade, the Cardinals agreed to pay the Angels $12.75 million in 12 installments of $1,062,500 on the 15th and final day of each month from April through September.

Fowler's switch-hitting abilities will provide a counterpart to right-handed hitting Angels outfielders Mike Trout, Justin Upton and Adell. Taylor Ward also is expected to compete for a roster spot in the Halos' outfield in spring training.

The 21-year-old Adell, the Halos’ top prospect, struggled in his major league debut last season as their everyday right fielder, batting .161 with a .478 OPS over 38 games. Fowler's presence will allow Adell's development to proceed more deliberately in 2021.

“We like (Fowler) in right field, and we feel like offensively he’s going to bring a lot to the lineup,” Minasian said. “We feel really good about Jo. We think Jo is going to have an outstanding career, and we feel like at some point this year, he’s going to impact this club.”

Fowler earned his only All-Star selection and his only World Series ring in 2016 with Chicago under current Angels manager Joe Maddon.

Fowler is the third veteran who played under Maddon at previous stops to join the Angels in this offseason, along with former Cubs starter José Quintana and former Rays starter Alex Cobb. Minasian and Maddon only began working together three months ago, but the rookie GM says their philosophies are already quite similar.

“We want a certain type of player, and I think Joe and I are really aligned in this,” Minasian said. “We want a certain type of makeup, a certain mentality, and him putting his stamp on those players make them more desirable.”

Fowler has spent just one season of his career in the AL, playing for Houston in 2014.

