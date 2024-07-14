Kyriacou has 1-shot lead going into final round of Evian Championship

Nation & World News

Stephanie Kyriacou, of Australia, plays on the 14th hole during the third round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament, in Evian, eastern France, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

18 hours ago

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia posted seven birdies in a 4-under 67 and will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Evian Championship.

Kyriacou was at 14 under overall after the third round on Saturday, just ahead of overnight clubhouse leader Ayaka Furue of Japan (70) and Lauren Coughlin of the United States (65), who were tied for second.

“I’m just trying to stay patient. The more you play this course, the more you figure out the tips and tricks,” Kyriacou said. "I don’t think I’ve been in contention in a major before, so it’s exciting.”

Furue carded two bogeys, ending an impressive streak of 46 holes without one.

Coughlin, who tied for third at the Chevron Championship for her best finish at a major, had a spectacular day at Evian Resort Golf Club, recording two eagles.

“I’ve just been hitting my irons and driver extremely well, and finally rolling in some putts, too. It was a great round,” Coughlin said.

Defending champion Celine Boutier of France started her round with a triple bogey, setting a tone that she struggled to recover from. She finished with a 69 and was 11 strokes behind Kyriacou.

“I tried to forget that first hole and start over, but I admit it was a bit difficult,” Boutier said. “It’s frustrating, but that’s part of golf. I hope to have a better day tomorrow."

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Ayaka Furue, of Japan, plays on the 18th hole during the second round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament, which was postponed on Saturday morning due to bad weather on Friday, in Evian, eastern France, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Lauren Coughlin plays on the 18th hole during the third round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament, in Evian, eastern France, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Nelly Korda reacts after playing on the sixth hole during the third round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament, in Evian, eastern France, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

