Kyriacou has 1-shot lead going into final round of Evian Championship

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia posted seven birdies in a 4-under 67 and will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Evian Championship.

Kyriacou was at 14 under overall after the third round on Saturday, just ahead of overnight clubhouse leader Ayaka Furue of Japan (70) and Lauren Coughlin of the United States (65), who were tied for second.

“I’m just trying to stay patient. The more you play this course, the more you figure out the tips and tricks,” Kyriacou said. "I don’t think I’ve been in contention in a major before, so it’s exciting.”