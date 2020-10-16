Kyrgyzstan's prime minister becomes acting president

President Jeenbekov, who had introduced a state of emergency in Bishkek and deployed troops in the capital, first dismissed calls to resign, but he announced Thursday that he was stepping down to avoid bloodshed.

Zhaparov’s supporters quickly besieged the parliament to discourage its speaker, Kanat Isayev, from taking over as acting president.

Isayev formally announced during Friday's parliament session that he wouldn't take the top office, clearing the path for Zhaparov to take the helm.

Zhaparov said the country must quickly hold the new parliamentary and presidential elections, but specific dates haven't been set yet.

The parliament on Friday lifted the state of emergency in Bishkek that Jeenbekov introduced earlier this week amid the unrest that fueled fears of the violence and looting that accompanied previous uprisings. Such concerns subsided as the troops deployed around the capital and the situation has stabilized, Stores and banks that were closed last week have reopened.

As in the uprisings that ousted presidents in 2005 and 2010, the current unrest has been driven by clan rivalries that dominate the country’s politics.

Kyrgyzstan, one of the poorest countries to emerge from the former Soviet Union, is a member of Russia-dominated economic and security alliances, hosts a Russian air base and depends on Moscow’s economic support. It formerly was the site of a U.S. air base that was used in the war in Afghanistan.

Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov attends an official transfer of the power ceremony at the Kyrgyzstan Parliament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Kyrgyzstan's embattled president has his resignation after a disputed parliamentary election in the Central Asian nation. It's the third time in 15 years that a leader of the country has been ousted by a popular uprising. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) Credit: Vladimir Voronin Credit: Vladimir Voronin

Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbai Jeenbekov walks holding a text of his resignation prior to addressing the Kyrgyzstan Parliament during the transfer of power to Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov, right, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Kyrgyzstan's embattled president has his resignation, after a disputed parliamentary election in the Central Asian nation. It's the third time in 15 years that a leader of the country has been ousted by a popular uprising. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) Credit: Vladimir Voronin Credit: Vladimir Voronin

Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov, left, and Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov attend an official transfer of the power ceremony at the Kyrgyzstan Parliament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Kyrgyzstan's embattled president has his resignation, after a disputed parliamentary election in the Central Asian nation. It's the third time in 15 years that a leader of the country has been ousted by a popular uprising. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) Credit: Vladimir Voronin Credit: Vladimir Voronin

Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov attends an official transfer of the power ceremony at the Kyrgyzstan Parliament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Kyrgyzstan's embattled president has his resignation after a disputed parliamentary election in the Central Asian nation. It's the third time in 15 years that a leader of the country has been ousted by a popular uprising. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) Credit: Vladimir Voronin Credit: Vladimir Voronin

Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, right, and Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov arrive to attend an official ceremony of transfer of power at the Kyrgyzstan Parliament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Kyrgyzstan's embattled president has his resignation, after a disputed parliamentary election in the Central Asian nation. It's the third time in 15 years that a leader of the country has been ousted by a popular uprising. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) Credit: Vladimir Voronin Credit: Vladimir Voronin

Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov delivers his speech during an official ceremony of transfer of the power at the Kyrgyzstan Parliament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Kyrgyzstan's embattled president has his resignation after a disputed parliamentary election in the Central Asian nation. It's the third time in 15 years that a leader of the country has been ousted by a popular uprising. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) Credit: Vladimir Voronin Credit: Vladimir Voronin

Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov applauds after delivering his speech during an official ceremony of transfer of the power at the Kyrgyzstan Parliament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Kyrgyzstan's embattled president has his resignation after a disputed parliamentary election in the Central Asian nation. It's the third time in 15 years that a leader of the country has been ousted by a popular uprising. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) Credit: Vladimir Voronin Credit: Vladimir Voronin

Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov delivers his speech during an official transfer of power ceremony at the Kyrgyzstan Parliament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Kyrgyzstan's embattled president has his resignation after a disputed parliamentary election in the Central Asian nation. It's the third time in 15 years that a leader of the country has been ousted by a popular uprising. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) Credit: Vladimir Voronin Credit: Vladimir Voronin