Kyrgyzstan calls new parliamentary election in December

The Oct. 4 parliamentary election was swept by pro-government parties, a result that the opposition dismissed as having been manipulated. Protesters took over government offices, prompting election authorities to nullify the results of the vote. Demonstrators also freed several opposition leaders, including Sadyr Zhaparov, who was quickly named the new prime minister.

Zhaparov's supporters threatened to storm government buildings, forcing President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to step down on Oct. 15. Zhaparov succeeded him as the acting head of state.